RCSD to keep grades 7 - 12 remote for remainder of the school year

Rochester School Superintendent Lesli Myers-Small is releasing plans about a return to school for some students, and more remote learning for others. She said that grades 7 through 12 will stay with remote learning for the rest of the school year.

Myers-Small notes that a survey of parents supported this type of model.

“An overwhelming majority of our families supported the remote learning model, which we’ve been using since the start of school and this is even more true of our scholars in 7 through 12th grade where only 27% overall selected the hybrid in-person learning model,” Myers-Small said.

Although grades 7 through 12 will be mostly remote learning, Myers-Small said there will be “learning pods” which will be small groups of students with similar needs who are brought together to receive tailored, individualized support.

The city school district will offer a hybrid model for students from pre-K through 6th grade, and that will begin on February 8th. It involves two days of in-person learning, 2- days of virtual learning and Wednesdays will be kept open for independent learning.

The first phase of a three-phase plan released on Friday involves some students returning to in-person learning on January 5. That includes K – 12 students with Disabilities in Specialized Programs.

There’s more information on the district’s website, www.rcsdk12.org/reopens