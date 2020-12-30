WXXI AM News

RCSD changes plans, adds middle and high schools to hybrid learning plan

By 39 minutes ago

More Rochester City School District students than previously announced will participate in hybrid learning, Superintendent Lesli Myers-Small announced Wednesday on Twitter. 

Rochester City School District Superintendent Lesli Myers-Small is interviewed July 30, 2020, outside of the School of the Arts on University Avenue.
Credit James Brown / WXXI News

“For the sake of equity and opportunity to that of elementary students, I have asked my team to work on a plan that could bring those students who selected hybrid learning in grades 7-12 back into our buildings for two days of in-person learning in early 2021,” Myers-Small tweeted.

“When our plan is finalized, I will present it to you, in the same manner I have in the past with greater details,” Myers-Small continued. “Our District’s primary core belief is that students are our first priority and will drive each decision.”

Myers-Small previously announced plans for special education students and some prekindergarten through sixth-grade students to return to school buildings in the new year. In November, Myers-Small gave parents and guardians the option to continue remote-only instruction for the rest of the school year. Most families took it. Only 26% of district families with children in secondary schools agreed to a hybrid learning plan.

A few hundred students in specialized programs are scheduled to begin hybrid learning on Jan. 5, and 4,423 pre-K and elementary school students are expected to start on Feb. 8. There are just under 25,000 students in the district.

Board of Education president Van White said he supports Myers-Small's flexibility.

“I think it's fair to say the board appreciates the superintendent trying her best to provide an accommodation for the variety of needs that people have in a unique situation,” said White. 

“She’s been flexible because she’s been listening to what parents have to say.”

The district has not had students in schools since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March. 

Tags: 
lesli myers-small
Rochester City School District
hybrid learning
COVID-19