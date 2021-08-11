RCSD and BENTE reach three-year contract agreement

The Rochester City School District has reached a contract agreement with BENTE. That’s the Board of Education Non-Teaching Employees.

It’s a three-year pact which runs from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2024.

The new contract includes a minimum 3% wage increase each year, retroactive to July 1; and salary increases, moving from $12.50/hr to $15.00/hr as of July 1.

Superintendent Lesli Myers-Small said, “This successor agreement with BENTE is an important step in ensuring our support staff: clerical, custodial, food service, maintenance, sentries, and transportation staff are better cared for.”

BENTE President Dan DiClemente said, "we are pleased to reach an agreement with the District that affords frontline workers a livable wage, bringing them all up to a minimum of $15 an hour. This agreement also recognizes the need to increase the wages of members who work in critical areas that have been difficult to staff due to a worker shortage.

Last month, the district and the Rochester Teachers Association announced an agreement on extending the current contract with the union for one year, through June 2022.