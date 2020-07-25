Q&A: 30 years after the ADA, how far have we come?

WXXI's Alex Crichton talks to Rebecca Cokley, director of the Disability Justice Initiative at the Center for American Progress, about the Americans with Disabilities Act.

July 26 is the 30th anniversary of the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act, which prohibits discrimination against people with disabilities in several areas, including employment and access to government services.

Rebecca Cokley, who served in the Obama administration and is currently the director of the Disability Justice Initiative at the Center for American Progress, recently talked to WXXI's Alex Crichton about the progress that has been made since the ADA went into effect and how much remains to be done.

In this Q&A, Cokley, who was born with a common form of dwarfism, said we wouldn't have the ADA if it weren't for the passage of the Education for all Handicapped Children Act years earlier.

Rebecca Cokley Q&A transcript by WXXI News on Scribd