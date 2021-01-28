WXXI AM News

A push to improve quality of life for older LGBTQ people

By 39 minutes ago

 


The AARP Foundation and SAGE, an organization that advocates for older LGBTQ people, announced that they’re working together on an initiative to address needs of older LGBTQ people.

New York state assembly member Harry Bronson in a zoom conference with representatives of AARP and SAGE
Credit ZOOM press conference still

While the pandemic has impacted all aspects of life, for older LBGTQ people of color, it has exposed the effects of long-term discrimination

“COVID-19 has made those challenges worse, but the reality is these severe difficulties and disparities existed long before COVID-19,” Michael Adams with SAGE said.

According to a report commissioned by AARP and SAGE, older LGBTQ people of color are at greater risk of COVID-19 related complications due to underlying health conditions, and prolonged economic insecurity due to discrimination. About a third of LGBTQ people over the age of 60 are low income.

The same report shows that a majority of LGBTQ people age 45 and older are also concerned about neglect, abuse, and harassment in long-term care facilities.

Assemblymember Harry Bronson says that for LGBTQ people living in nursing homes, discrimination has lead many to hide their identies.

“I’ve heard from far too many folks talking about going back into the closet in their older years because of not feeling a part of the community within these facilities,” Broson said.

One proposed solution is new policies to provide added protections for aging LGBTQ people. This includes mandating training for state-funded healthcare providers to address specific needs of this population.

Tags: 
lgbtq
elder abuse
elder rights
LGBTQ rights
AARP
SAGE
COVID-19

Related Content

Finger Lakes COVID-19 infection rate declines

By Jan 27, 2021
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

The latest numbers for COVID-19 in Monroe County released on Wednesday show another 366 cases. There were no new deaths.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 315 new cases per day. The seven-day rolling average positivity rate for Monroe County is 4.6%.

The COVID-19 infection rate for the Finger Lakes is 4.85%.  Only two regions in the state were lower, Central New York and the Southern Tier.

There are 662 people in the Finger Lakes Region hospitalized, 136 of them are in ICU.