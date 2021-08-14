Puerto Rican festival celebrates Saturday at The International Plaza

With a new format this year that includes a couple of separate weekend days, Rochester’s Puerto Rican Festival will have its first celebration in a couple of years on Saturday.

It was canceled last year as were many other events due to the pandemic.

But the festivities on Saturday run from 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the International Plaza on North Clinton Avenue. The president of the festival, Orlando Ortiz said that the organization will hold this event with a number of safety measures in place.

“As the longest running ethnic festival in Monroe County, the Puerto Rican Festival board is extremely proud of the partnerships we’ve had over the years and this year is no exception,” said Ortiz. “The challenge presented to us this year is evident and we are excited about hosting these festivities in a safety and orderly manner, including keeping the safety of our patrons as it relates to COVID-19 in mind.”

"Members of the Northeast Safety Committee are excited to build off our work in 2019 to create and promote a safe, communal, and cultural environment for celebration on La Avenida” said Anthony Plonczynski, Northeast Safety Committee member. “Working with the Puerto Rican Festival, community leaders, and residents, we look forward to a great event that continues to build strong relationships in our community that promote a safe environment for all."

Organizers said that they are ready to follow all Monroe County guidelines on COVID-19 related to outdoor gatherings. They are asking non-vaccinated patrons to wear face masks and encourage anyone who is vaccinated to wear masks if they want to.

There will also be vaccinations given at the festival site to help promote vaccines for the community and personal protective equipment will be provided by the city of Rochester.

As it has done in the past, the festival will also have on-site security, along with help from Rochester Police to help with traffic control.

You can get more information on the festival here.