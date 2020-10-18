Protesters briefly shut down I-490 in Rochester Saturday night

A protest Saturday shut down a section of I-490 in Rochester for about a half-hour.

Free The People Roc, which has been holding demonstrations and other events calling for racial and social justice in the wake of the death of Daniel Prude in Rochester last March, organized an event that began late Saturday afternoon in Rochester on Jefferson Avenue.

Rochester police say that a group of about 100 demonstrators tried to shut down 490 near Wilder Street. RPD says that two protesters were taken into custody by State Police, and at 8pm, there were about 30 protesters at the Public Safety Building. They disbanded a little later on Saturday evening.

On its Facebook page, Free The People Roc said that two of its medics were taken by state troopers to the state police office in Canandaigua, and the group was looking for information on how to get them released.

State Police say that when they responded to I-490-eastbound at about 6:40 p.m. for a report of several people walking on the highway, they saw some protesters blocking traffic. Troopers say due to the dangerous situation they arrested two people, 28 year old Alyssa Sadwick of Rochester and 21 year old Kennedy Parks of Fairport, on charges of disorderly conduct, pedestrian on the expressway and obstruction of governmental administration.

I-490 reopened about a half hour later.