Potential COVID-19 exposure at Moose Lodge in Riga & Merchants Grill in Rochester

The Monroe County Department of Public Health says people who visited the Moose Lodge on Chili Riga Center Road in Riga recently may have been exposed to COVID-19.

A patron who was at the lodge over a week ago has since tested positive for the virus.

Health authorities say anyone who was at that location on Saturday, November 14 from 2:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m, or Sunday, November 15 from 2:30pm to 5:30pm should immediately self-quarantine and get tested for COVID-19.

The Monroe County Department of Public Health is also urging anyone who was at the Merchants Grill, 881 Merchants Rd., between 3 – 6 p.m. any day between Tuesday, Nov. 10th and Sunday, Nov. 15th to immediately self-quarantine and contact Monroe County.

County health officials say that although all required COVID-19 precautions were in place at the establishment, the Department of Public Health is concerned about the frequency and duration of visits by a patron who was symptomatic during this time and later tested positive for COVID-19. The frequency and duration increased the risk of possible exposure to other patrons and employees at the establishment.

Individuals who were at Merchants Grill during that time should immediately self-quarantine and get tested for COVID-19,

For more information on how to quarantine or get tested, contact the Monroe County COVID-19 hotline at 585-753-5555 or email: COVID19@monroecounty.gov