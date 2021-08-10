Possible COVID-19 exposure at Webster school event, county health department warns

All families and staff members who attended the Webster Central School District’s “Strive for Five School Bus Safety” event on Thursday, August 5, are being asked by The Monroe County Department of Public Health to immediately self-quarantine and contact the county’s COVID-19 Hotline at 585-753-5555 as soon as possible.

The health department said at least two participants have tested positive for the virus, and others may have been exposed while riding a bus at the event.

Individuals experiencing COVID-like symptoms should consult with their health care provider. The health department also encourages all participants to get tested for COVID-19 and, if results are negative, unvaccinated individuals should get the vaccine.