Positive COVID-19 tests reach nearly 4% in Monroe County

The Monroe County Health Department said Tuesday that there are 217 new cases of COVID-19 in the county.

Of those cases, 61 people are in their 20s, 42 people are in their 50s and 26 people are in their 60s.

The seven-day rolling positive rate is 3.95%.

In the Finger Lakes region, 136 people are hospitalized, with 31 of them in the ICU.

The number of deaths remains unchanged at 307.

The average number of tests over the last three days is 1,714. There have been 252,488 tests since the pandemic began in March.