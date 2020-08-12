Political convention coverage on WXXI radio, TV, and online

WXXI News, along with PBS NewsHour and NPR, will bring you coverage of the 2020 Democratic and Republican National Conventions.

Here is the coverage schedule:

Democratic National Convention - Monday, August 17 – Thursday, August 20

8 p.m.: WXXI-TV (cable 11/OTA 21.1), WXXINews.org streaming video, and WXXI News Facebook Live coverage begins

9 p.m.: WXXI AM 1370/FM 107.5 and WXXINews.org streaming audio coverage begins.

Republican National Convention - Monday, August 24 – Thursday, August 27

8 p.m.: WXXI-TV (cable 11/OTA 21.1), WXXINews.org streaming video, and WXXI News Facebook Live coverage begins

9 p.m.: WXXI AM 1370/FM 107.5 and WXXINews.org streaming audio coverage begins.