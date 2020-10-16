Police Accountability Board has first executive director

The Police Accountability Board in Rochester has its first executive director. That oversight board has hired Conor Dwyer Reynolds after a search that attracted more than 150 candidates.

Reynolds is a Rochester native, went to the University of Rochester and has a law degree from Yale. He also worked in the Obama White House. His most recent position was teaching law at Yale, and a statement from the PAB said that he partnered with Rochester's City Roots Community Land Trust to address racism in Monroe County.

The Police Accountability Board was formed last year, after getting approval from voters in a referendum. But a ruling by a State Supreme Court Judge earlier this year meant that the PAB does not have the power to discipline city police officers.

Even without that ability right now, Reynolds says the board can still work to help reimagine public safety in Rochester.

“Even with a lawsuit that temporarily deprives of some powers, with time, this board can create real change in Rochester. If we regain those powers, we can create even more change.” Reynolds also said that, “Our enemy is the deep structures of racism and injustice that go beyond any single person or group of people. Anyone committed to dismantling those structures is our ally in this fight to reimagine public safety.”

Reynolds said that if the PAB gets the right kinds of financial resources it needs, it can help create an accountable public safety system in Rochester that reflects the priorities of all city residents.