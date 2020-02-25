Pilot plant at the Eastman Business Park to create up to 30 jobs

A high tech company is expanding at the Eastman Business Park in Rochester and is creating up to 30 new jobs.

That’s according to Empire State Development, which says a ‘bioperformance company’ called GreenLight Biosciences will build a pilot plant at the business park that will support the production of RNA-based solutions for the agriculture and healthcare industries.

RNA is a natural molecule that facilitates every biological process of life. Officials say that the production of RNA through a biomanufacturing process called GreenWorX will help farmers grow food in a way that is natural and safe by targeting specific pests without harming other species or the environment.

According to state officials, GreenLight’s innovations can also be used to accelerate the discovery and commercialization of vaccines and antibody therapies. Greenlight Biosciences is headquartered in Medford, Massachusetts and has research and development operations in North Carolina.

The state is supporting the $16.6 million dollar project in Rochester with up to $600,000 through the Excelsior Jobs Program in exchange for job creation commitments. Monroe County and Greater Rochester Enterprise are also helping out.