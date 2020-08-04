Photos: Explosion Leaves Beirut In Shatters

An enormous explosion shook Beirut, Lebanon, on Tuesday. At least 70 people are dead and at least 2,700 people were hurt, according to Minister of Health Hamad Hassan. The death toll is expected to rise as officials search for people who have been reported missing.

Buildings collapsed and glass shattered as helicopters and firefighters doused the flames in the city's port. Hospitals were overwhelmed, and ambulances lined up to work on search-and-rescue operations.

Read the latest on the explosion in Beirut here.

