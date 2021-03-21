Pharmacies can now vaccinate New Yorkers with comorbidities

Governor Andrew Cuomo on Sunday announced new guidance which will allow pharmacies to vaccinate New Yorkers with comorbidities. Pharmacies were previously able to vaccinate New Yorkers over the age of 60 and teachers.

"New Yorkers with comorbidities are among our state's most at-risk residents, and access to the COVID-19 vaccine protects this vulnerable population as we work to defeat the virus and establish the new normal," Cuomo said. "As New York receives more doses and more people receive the vaccine, we're able to expand the population pharmacies can serve, and this is a commonsense step forward that will help make it easier to protect New Yorkers."

New Yorkers with comorbidities or underlying health conditions can use the following to show they are eligible:

--Doctor's letter, or

--Medical information evidencing comorbidity, or

--Signed certification

Also on Sunday, Cuomo announced more than 7.5 million total COVID vaccine doses have been administered across New York state. In the Finger Lakes, the percentage of the population that has received at least one vaccine dose is 28.1%. The percentage of people in the Finger Lakes who have had the completed vaccine series is 13.8%.

In data released by the Monroe County Department of Public Health on Sunday, there were 128 new cases of COVID-19. There were no new deaths reported.

The 7-day rolling average of new cases is 139 new cases per day.

The 7-day rolling average positivity rate for Monroe County is 1.8%.

133 people in the Finger Lakes Region are hospitalized, 30 of them are in ICU.

Here is the age breakdown of the latest new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County: