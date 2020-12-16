Penfield schools temporarily move to all-remote learning

Penfield Central School District will temporarily move to 100% remote learning as of Thursday December 17 through Tuesday December 22.

Superintendent Thomas Putnam says that as the number of COVID-19 cases in the community continues to rise, there has been an increase in the number of students and employees who have contracted the illness outside of school.

Putnam says that transportation staff has been significantly impacted due to four confirmed cases of COVID-19, and due to the overall shortage of drivers Penfield was experiencing even before COVID, they are currently unable to transport all students to and from school.

Putnam says this change is temporary, and Penfield plans to return to its hybrid schedule as of January 4.

For those families who need school meals, breakfast and lunch will still be available for pick up at each school from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm on Dec. 17, 18, 21 and 22.



