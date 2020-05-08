Pence Aide Tests Positive For Coronovirus; 2nd In White House This Week

The White House on Friday confirmed a second case of coronavirus this week, now in Vice President Pence's office, as both the president and his number two have recently begun traveling again.

The vice presidential staffer tested positive for the virus on Friday, but had tested negative Thursday. The discovery caused Pence's departure to Iowa this morning to be delayed by more than an hour, a senior administration official told reporters traveling on Air Force Two with Pence.

The staffer who tested positive was not on the plane. But the White House is tracing the aide's contacts, and asked six people who had already boarded Air Force Two at Joint Base Andrews to leave the flight, the official said.

"Nobody else was exhibiting any symptoms or having any feeling of sickness. We asked them to go get tested and to go home out of an abundance of caution," the official said. Pence and about 10 members of his staff are tested daily, the official also said.

Pence's aide was the second person in the White House orbit to test positive for the virus this week, after one of President Trump's aides — a member of the military — tested positive earlier this week.

The White House said on Thursday it would now test those in contact with the president daily rather than weekly.

Despite the possible close proximity of both the president and the vice president to these aides, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany attempted to downplay the risk to the president, saying on Friday: "I can assure the American people that their commander-in-chief is protected."

When asked whether the most recent cases of COVID-19 should prompt the president, who has thus far declined to wear protective face masks in public, to wear a face covering during his WWII commemoration meeting with nonagenarian and centenarian veterans, McEnany was noncommittal.

"This president is regularly tested. This president will make the decision as to whether to wear a mask or not. I can tell you those veterans are protected. They made the choice to come here because they've chosen to put their nation first. They wanted to be with their commander-in-chief on this momentous day," McEnany said.

McEnany also declined to detail how close the president had come to his aide in recent days.

