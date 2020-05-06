Paychex foundation donates $1million to the United Way to help with impacts of COVID-19

Paychex says its charitable foundation will contribute $1 million to the United Way to help address the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Rochester-based company says that a total of $750,000 will go to the United Way of Greater Rochester and the rest of the money will go to 10 other communities across the country where Paychex and its subsidiaries have a presence.

The funds in Rochester will include $500,000 designed to a Community Crisis Fund that was created in response to the pandemic to support nonprofit organizations that provide direct services to those most affected by the coronavirus.

“Paychex and our employees have a strong, proud tradition of supporting United Way in Rochester and across the country, and it’s our employees and the results they’ve delivered that helped make this gift possible,” said Martin Mucci, Paychex president and CEO. “We believe that United Way is uniquely positioned to do the most good for the most people in need in each community. And, now, more than ever, we stand with United Way in communities where our employees live, work, and serve our clients, to do our part providing immediate relief for those hit hardest by this crisis, and to be there when the rebuilding begins.”