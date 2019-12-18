Paychex beats Wall St. estimates for its latest quarter

Paychex is reporting quarterly earnings and revenues that beat Wall Street expectations.

In the company’s 2nd quarter, it saw a 10% income in net income to nearly $259 million. Revenues were up 15% to more than $990 million.

CEO Martin Mucci says that the company is “heavily focused on continued innovation” to meet customers’ needs, including investing in innovative technology while also maintaining a commitment to personalized service.

He says the 2nd quarter saw solid growth across Paychex’s major business lines, particularly HR outsourcing services, time and attendance solutions and retirement services.

The company also has raised some of its guidance for full 2020 fiscal year.