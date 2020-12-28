Ontario County reports a cluster of COVID-19 cases after a funeral in Geneva

Ontario County health officials say they are in the process of investigating a cluster of 10 COVID-19 cases involving people who were at a recent funeral in Geneva.

The funeral was held on December 11 (9:00am-2:00pm) at the St. Paul’s Full Baptist Church, 76 East North Street in Geneva. Several individuals who attended the funeral have tested positive for COVID-19.

County nurses are in the process of investigating and contact tracing the cases. Ontario County Public Health encourages funeral goers to be vigilant for symptoms, and isolate themselves immediately if they become ill and to call Ontario County Public Health. Officials also suggest that they consider getting tested for COVID-19 if they attended the funeral.

Mary Beer, the Director of Ontario County Public Health said that,“A very difficult time for a local family has been made even more stressful by this unfortunate event. Please be very vigilant and stay out of crowds, wear a mask, and wash your hands. Please get tested for COVID-19 if you attended a funeral. We will not be releasing the family name of the funeral for privacy reasons.”