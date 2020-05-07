Online survey will track COVID-19 symptoms in Finger Lakes region

The Monroe County public health department and the nonprofit organization Common Ground Health launched an online survey on Thursday to track COVID-19 symptoms in the Finger Lakes region.

County public health commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza said he wants people in Monroe County and across the Finger Lakes region to take the survey daily, even if they don’t have any symptoms of the disease.

He said current data points lag behind reality.

“Right now, we’re using hospitalizations and deaths to determine the prevalence of the virus,” he said, but those numbers “really only tell us what was happening two weeks ago.”

Survey results will help health officials pinpoint developing hot spots, Mendoza said. “Our goal with this is really to identify what’s happening today and yesterday.”

The survey will collect information about people’s age, gender, symptoms and ZIP code. Mendoza said it will not identify people personally, but by aggregating the data by ZIP code, the health department can target testing and contact tracing in areas where symptoms show the virus is spreading.