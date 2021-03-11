NYS will no longer require quarantine for domestic travel starting April 1

Domestic travelers will no longer be required to quarantine after entering New York from another U.S. State or U.S. Territory starting April 1.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo made the announcement on Thursday and said that while no longer required, the New York State Department of Health still recommends quarantine after domestic travel as an added precaution.

Mandatory quarantine remains in effect for international travelers. All travelers must continue to fill out the Traveler Health Form. Cuomo said that individuals should continue strict adherence to all safety guidelines to stop the spread - wearing masks, socially distancing and avoiding gatherings.

Regardless of quarantine status, all individuals exposed to COVID-19 or returning from travel must: