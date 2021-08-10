NY's elected officials agree with Cuomo: Resignation is the right thing

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday that he was “doing the right thing” by resigning, effective Aug. 24. That’s when Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul will take over, becoming New York’s first female governor.

The description of “doing the right thing” was a sentiment echoed by politicians across the state, who also commended the bravery of the women who came forward with their stories of sexual harassment from the governor.

“This has been a tragic chapter in our state's history. Governor Cuomo's resignation is the right decision,” Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D) said. “The brave women who stepped forward were heard. Everyone deserves to work in a harassment free environment.”

“The governor has harmed many women — women who were working in service of the Great State of New York and the public. I am relieved to hear that Andrew Cuomo has resigned from the executive chamber, but I remain concerned about the extensive network of allies who worked to help him cover and “spin” his acts, and that the toxic work environment he fostered could persist in his absence,” State Sen. Samra Brouk (D-55) said in a statement. “We must work to ensure the hostile, unlawful conduct that occurred in the executive chamber is not occurring in any workplace, let alone in state government.”

Brouk is referencing the toxic work culture that Cuomo encouraged, according to the scathing report by State Attorney General Leitita James (D) that concluded that Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women and promoted a workplace where sexual abuse, in various forms, was normal. The findings of the report, released last week, led to Tuesday’s abrupt resignation announcement.

“Today closes a sad chapter for all of New York, but it’s an important step towards justice,” James, who many believe could be a gubernatorial candidate, said in a statement. “I thank Governor Cuomo for his contributions to our state.”

When the report was released, many prominent Democrats, including President Joe Biden and both U.S. senators from New York, called for his resignation.

“First, I want to commend the brave women who stepped forward and courageously told their stories,” Sen. Chuck Schumer (D) said. “There is no place for sexual harassment, and today’s announcement by Governor Cuomo to resign was the right decision for the good of the people of New York.”

Schumer’s comments were echoed by Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D), who said, “I want to thank the incredibly courageous women who came forward and shared their stories. They are the true public servants here. New York now has a chance to move forward and build a new culture of leadership.”

Bob Duffy, Cuomo’s lieutenant governor from his first term, and now the president and CEO of the Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce, said, “An expectation of leadership is to take responsibility for one’s actions. Resignation is a personal decision, and I agree with Governor Cuomo’s decision to resign. This decision will hopefully prevent further trauma for the courageous women who came forward and it allows State government to get on with the business of serving New Yorkers.”

Duffy, along with just about all officials who made statements, had praise for Hochul.

“Kathy is a friend, a colleague, and a remarkable representative of the people of the State of New York,” Duffy said. “She will serve in the same way she has for her entire career in public service: with honor, tenacity, compassion, and dignity.”

While Democrats focused on holding Cuomo accountable for his conduct detailed in the report, Republicans not only mentioned the report, but also many of the other scandals that plagued Cuomo’s tenure as governor. Those include his handling of nursing homes during the COVID-19 pandemic, and allegedly using staff to help write a book about his experience leading the state during the pandemic, for which he was paid $5 million.

“With Gov. Cuomo’s impending resignation, our state can turn the page and finally have a leader who isn’t plagued with never-ending scandals,” Assemblyman Josh Jensen (R-134) said. “However, the governor’s resignation announcement is not the final chapter. He still needs to be held accountable for his actions; for sexual harassment and hostile workplace accusations, for New Yorkers who lost loved ones in nursing homes, for misuse of state resources, and any additional focuses of multiple ongoing investigations.”

Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay (R) said, “Stepping down was inevitable, overdue and the only path forward for Andrew Cuomo. The scandals surrounding the governor’s office have generated one of the darkest periods in state history, and it’s fortunate the governor finally came to the realization that his resignation is clearly in the best interest of New York. What’s next for Andrew Cuomo remains to be seen, with multiple investigations on a number of issues still active.

"However, as Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul prepares to become the state’s first female governor, I hope that the transition of power is transparent, bipartisan and allows the state to get back to work, free of distractions, for its 20 million residents.”