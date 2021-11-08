NYS to close 6 correctional facilities including 1 in Rochester and another in Seneca County

New York state is closing six correctional facilities, including one in Rochester and another in Seneca County.

A statement put out on Monday by the New York Department of Corrections and Community Supervision is closing the Rochester Correctional Facility, which is a minimum security work release facility on Ford Street, as well as the Willard Drug Treatment Campus, a medium security facility in Seneca Couunty.

Officials note that the state budget approved by the legislature this year authorized the Governor to close state prisons as the incarcerated population continues to decline and as a fiscally prudent and safe way to save taxpayer dollars.

As of March 10, 2022, facilities that will close include: Ogdensburg Correctional Facility, Moriah Shock Incarceration Correctional Facility, Willard Drug Treatment Campus, Southport Correctional Facility, Downstate Correctional Facility and the Rochester Correctional Facility.

The state says it was able to absorb the incarcerated population into vacant beds available at other institutions and relocate drug treatment campus functions to Lakeview Shock Incarceration Correctional Facility in Chautauqua County.

The Rochester facility has a current staff of 26 with 46 individuals who are currently incarcerated. That work release program will be moved to Orleans Correctional Facility in Albion.

State corrections officials say that they do not anticipate any layoffs due to the various closures.