NY state forest ranger returns after battling Bootleg wildfire

A few New York state forest rangers have been sent to Western states to assist in efforts to get wildfires under control. WXXI's Noelle Evans spoke with forest ranger Timothy Carpenter, who has just returned from a two-week deployment to a 400,000-acre wildfire.

New York state forest rangers have joined a countrywide effort to aid efforts to extinguish wildfires out West.

Forest ranger Timothy Carpenter from Steuben County returned home on Monday after two weeks of battling the Bootleg fire in Oregon. A second forest ranger was deployed this week to the Alder Creek fire in Montana.

“We may not get 400,000-acre fires here in New York, but the experience that the rangers get, and the other staff that are sent out, that is knowledge that we bring back to the state that helps us manage incidents here in New York,” Carpenter said.



Carpenter was stationed as a safety officer, working the night shift from 5 p.m. until 9 a.m.

