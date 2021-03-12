NY Senators Schumer & Gillibrand, and Rep. Joe Morelle also call for Cuomo to resign

Three of Governor Andrew Cuomo’s close Democratic congressional colleagues in New York and the Rochester area are now among those calling for him to step down in the wake of recently sexual harassment and misconduct allegations.

It includes a joint statement released late Friday afternoon by New York Senator and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand:

“Confronting and overcoming the Covid crisis requires sure and steady leadership. We commend the brave actions of the individuals who have come forward with serious allegations of abuse and misconduct. Due to the multiple, credible sexual harassment and misconduct allegations, it is clear that Governor Cuomo has lost the confidence of his governing partners and the people of New York. Governor Cuomo should resign.”

And also late Friday afternoon, 25th District Congressman Joe Morelle, who had a close association with Cuomo when Morelle was Majority Leader in the NYS Assembly, also called on Cuomo to resign:

“The allegations against Governor Cuomo are deeply troubling. It has become clear that he cannot continue to effectively govern and provide the leadership our state needs during this critical time. For the good of all New Yorkers, the Governor should step down so that we can focus on the important issues facing our communities.”