NY says schools can resume higher-risk sports with local guidance

There is some hope for area students and families who would like to see New York state again allow high schoolsports deemed ‘higher-risk’ during the COVID-19 pandemic, such as football, basketball, ice hockey, wrestling, volleyball and competitive cheer.

On Friday, Governor Andrew Cuomo’s administration issued new guidance for sports and recreation activities in schools, and it says that as of February 1, participants in higher risk sports and recreation activities can take part in those sports “as permitted by the respective local health authorities.”

Among the factors the state says local health officials should consider is whether there has been a more transmissible variant of COVID-19 identified in the area, and local rates of COVID-19 transmission.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and Commissioner of Public Health, Dr. Michael Mendoza issued a statement noting that over the past several weeks they have heard from many parents and student-athletes about the return of higher-risk sports and the two local officials say that they have been advocating for that.

Bello and Mendoza say they will be meeting with area school leadership to develop plans for that students can participate in those sports.