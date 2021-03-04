NY adds vaccination sites using J & J vaccine in Western NY

There are new mass vaccination sites in Western New York that will help New York state expand the rollout of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

On Thursday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced three new, short-term mass vaccination sites to use the J&J vaccine, including one at Genesee Community College in Batavia.

The other two are at Marist College in Poughkeepsie and Jamestown Community College in Olean.

Each site will administer 3,500 Johnson & Johnson vaccines. New York will partner with local medical providers in setting up the operating these sites.

"The Johnson & Johnson vaccine's approval opens an important new chapter in our efforts to vaccinate all New Yorkers for COVID-19, and we're ramping it up thanks to a large initial influx of supply," Cuomo said. "These three new sites will get shots in arms on a large scale in critical parts of the state, and the vaccine's ease of storage and administration will help us simplify the process statewide.”

The site at Genesee Community College in Batavia will be open as follows:

Friday: 12:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Saturday: 8:00 AM - 4:00 PM

Sunday: 8:00 AM - 4:00 PM

Monday: 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM

The site at Jamestown Community College (Olean campus) will be open as follows:

Friday: 12:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Saturday: 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Sunday: 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Monday: 9:00 AM - 2:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM - 2:00 PM

Eligible New Yorkers are able to schedule appointments by utilizing New York's Am I Eligible website or by calling the state's COVID-19 Vaccination Hotline at 1-833-NYS-4-VAX (1-833-697-4829).

On March 2, Cuomo announced New York State is launching a new pilot program to begin administering the Johnson & Johnson's single-dose vaccine to eligible New Yorkers during the overnight hours at the Yankee Stadium, Javits Center and New York State Fair Mass Vaccination Sites