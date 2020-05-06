Number of COVID-19 patients in ICU stays at lowest point since March

The Monroe County health department confirms six more deaths from COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total death toll to 137.

But, the number of people hospitalized for the disease in the county continues to tick downward, and the number of people being treated in an intensive care unit remains at 17 for a second-straight day.

The last time so few people were in an ICU for COVID-19 was March 26, according to the county’s figures.

The health department reports 27 new cases of the novel coronavirus, including two in people between 10 and 19 years old and two people in their 90s.

A total of 1,030 people in the county have been released from isolation after either recovering from COVID-19 or being presumed positive for the disease.