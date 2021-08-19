Nicole Wegman promoted to new role as brand president

Wegmans announced that Nicole Wegman, who was senior vice president of the Rochester-based supermarket chain, has been promoted to the newly created role of brand president.

Nicole Wegman’s sister, Colleen Wegman, is the company’s CEO. Their father, Danny Wegman, is chairman of the chain which now operates 106 stores in seven states.

“Our mission is to help people live healthier better lives through exceptional food,” said Danny Wegman. “The innovation we’re able to bring to life through our trusted brand enables us to deliver on that mission. Nicole is leading this effort across our company to ensure we only bring the very best to our customers.”

Nicole joined Wegmans in 1989 and has served as Senior Vice President since 2017.

Wegmans recently announced plans to open a second store in New York City, this time in Manhattan.