New York's COVID-19 transmission rate continues to decline

The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Monroe County continues to decline in recent days.

In the data released on Monday, there were 193 new confirmed cases, and no new deaths.

The 7-day rolling average of new cases is 318 new cases per day. The 7-day rolling average positivity rate for Monroe County is 4.9%.

The infection rate for the Finger Lakes region is at 5.24%. Of the 10 regions in the state, only Central New York and the Southern Tier had a lower rate.

But the Finger Lakes and Long Island still have the highest percentage of COVID-19 patients who are hospitalized. 701 people in the Finger Lakes Region are hospitalized, 138 of them are in ICU.

The percentage of total hospital beds available in the Finger Lakes region on a 7-day rolling average is 33%.

The percentage of ICU Beds available in the Finger Lakes region on a 7-day rolling average is 22%.

Governor Andrew Cuomo on Monday said that the rate of transmission of the virus statewide is now below one, which means COVID is no longer spreading as quickly. Cuomo expects to talk about some adjustments in activities in the state in the near future that will allow for more economic activity. But he cautions not to “get cocky with COVID” noting that variant strains of the virus are still showing up across the nation and worldwide.

Here is the latest age breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Monroe County: