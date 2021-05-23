New York's COVID-19 average positivity rate is now at .92%

New York state’s COVID-19 7-day average positivity rate is now at .92%.

That is the lowest it’s been since September 23, and Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Sunday that it represents 48 straight days of decline.

The 7-day average positivity rate for the Finger Lakes region stands at 2.38%. That remains the highest rate of any region in the state.

In Monroe County, data released on Sunday shows 102 new cases of COVID-19. The 7-day rolling average of new cases is 133 new cases per day.

In terms of COVID-19 vaccinations, the percentage of New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose is 51.9%. The percentage of New Yorkers who have had the completed series is 43.9%.

In the Finger Lakes region, the number of residents with at least one vaccine dose is 52.4%

The percentage of Finger Lakes residents who have had the completed vaccine series is 45.8%

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello has announced that the Frederick Douglass – Greater Rochester International Airport will be hosting a pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic on place Monday, May 24 from Noon to 5:00 p.m. The vaccine clinic will take place in the lower level of the airport, near the baggage claim area.

This pop-up clinic is part of New York State’s initiative to bring the COVID-19 vaccine to transportation centers like airports, bus terminals and railroad and subway stations. New York dtate will be providing the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for this clinic.

Any resident 18 years of age and older can take advantage of this opportunity. This clinic is walk-up only, with no appointments necessary. The COVID-19 vaccine is free to anyone, regardless of health insurance or coverage.

Here is the age breakdown of the latest COVID-19 cases in Monroe County: