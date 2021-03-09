New Yorkers 60 and older can get COVID-19 vaccines this week

(AP) New York state will lower COVID-19 vaccine eligibility from 65 to 60 later this week, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday.

Cuomo said that anyone who qualifies for a vaccine will be able to sign up for a dose starting Wednesday.

The Democratic governor announced the change in an appearance at a vaccination site in Syracuse.

In addition to people who qualify for vaccinations because of their age, vaccinations in New York are open to people with certain health conditions and to essential workers including teachers, health care providers and police officers.