New York state cancels January 2021 Regents exams due to the COVID-19 pandemic

The New York State Education Department has announced that the January 2021 Regents exams are canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Interim State Education Commissioner Betty Rosa said that no decisions have been made regarding the June and August 2021 Regents or any of the other state assessment programs.

Board of Regents Vice Chancellor T. Andrew Brown, also a Rochester attorney, said, “Whether they are engaged in in-school, hybrid or remote learning, we are committed to ensuring each of New York’s students has access to the rigorous coursework necessary to prepare them for success this year and beyond. The cancellation of the January Regents Examinations will not impact that priority.”

Rosa said that state officials determined that the January Regents Exams could not be safely, equitably and fairly administered across the State given where the pandemic currently stands.

Due to the cancellation of the January 2021 Regents Examinations, the state will propose modifications to the assessment requirements that students must meet in order to earn high school diplomas, credentials, and endorsements.

You can get more info from the New York State Education Deptartment on their FAQ page.