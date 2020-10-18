New York ski resorts can open at 50% capacity

NEW YORK (AP) Ski resorts in New York will be allowed to open next month at half their indoor capacity with restrictions on sharing gondolas and face coverings required off the slopes, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Sunday.

The governor said ski resorts can open Nov. 6 under a series of restrictions consistent with rules for other entertainment venues. Masks will be required at all times except when eating, drinking or skiing. Gondolas and lifts will be restricted to members of the same party and shared or rented equipment must be disinfected between uses.

“You have to socially distance when you ski,” Cuomo said Sunday at a briefing.

Also, capacity on the mountain must be reduced by 25% during “peak” days or if multiple trails are closed due to unseasonable conditions. Ski lessons will be limited to 10 or fewer people, he said.

New York reported 1,390 new positive cases and seven deaths. There were 913 people hospitalized with the virus.

The COVID-19 infection rate for the Finger Lakes as of Saturday was 1.3%. State and local health officials generally like to keep that rate under 1%.