New York expands establishments that get a later closing time during the pandemic

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Sunday that, given the continued decline in hospitalization and infection rates throughout New York state, he has signed an executive order extending closing times for bars, restaurants, gyms and fitness centers, casinos, billiards halls, as well as other State Liquor Authority-licensed establishments, from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. statewide.

"Hospitalizations and the positivity rate continue to decline, and with the holiday surge now in our rear-view mirror, we must keep taking steps to further re-open the economy safely and responsibly," Cuomo said in a statement released on Sunday. He added that, "As we move forward, we will continue to follow the science and data and take these kinds of steps to help us finally return to normal."