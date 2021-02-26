New York to expand sites for COVID-19 vaccine for people 65+

Governor Andrew Cuomo says NY will partner with local health departments to include vaccination sites for the 65+ population across New York state.

These sites will be in partnership with local health departments and, where needed, will provide assistance to New Yorkers with transportation to and from the vaccination facilities and special support for paperwork regarding their vaccination.

Cuomo says that as New York State's vaccine allocations increase, these 65+ priority facilities and appointments will be enabled from additional supply from the federal government. Counties across New York State will be getting an increased supply of Moderna vaccine for this purpose starting next week.

"New York is getting more and more needles in arms every single day, with a focus on vaccinating our most vulnerable residents," Cuomo said. "We know that our senior New Yorkers are more at-risk with COVID, and it's critical that we provide them with access to the vaccine right in their own communities, as well as the assistance they need to schedule and get to and from their appointments.“

Details on sites, including locations, opening dates and hours of operations will be forthcoming from the site host or sponsor.

On Friday, Monroe County reported 151 new cases of COVID-19. There were no new deaths.

The 7-day rolling average of new cases is 147 new cases per day.

The 7-day rolling average positivity rate in the county was at 1.8%, the lowest level since October 30.

214 people in the Finger Lakes Region are hospitalized, 66 of them are in ICU.

The percentage of total hospital beds available in the Finger Lakes region on a 7-day rolling average is 41%.

The percentage of ICU Beds available in the Finger Lakes region on a 7-day rolling average is 36%.

Here is the age breakdown of the latest Monroe County COVID-19 cases: