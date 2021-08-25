New NY governor adds 12,000 deaths to publicized COVID tally

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) Delivering another blow to former Gov. Andrew Cuomo's legacy, New York's new governor acknowledged on her first day in office that the state has had nearly 12,000 more deaths from COVID-19 than Cuomo told the public.

``The public deserves a clear, honest picture of what's happening. And that's whether it's good or bad, they need to know the truth. And that's how we restore confidence,'' Gov. Kathy Hochul said Wednesday on NPR.

In its first daily update on the outbreak Tuesday evening, Hochul's office reported that nearly 55,400 people have died of the coronavirus in New York based on death certificate data submitted to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

That's up from about 43,400 that Cuomo reported to the public as of Monday, his last day in office. The Democrat who was once widely acclaimed for his leadership during the COVID-19 outbreak resigned in the face of an impeachment drive after being accused of sexually harassing at least 11 women, allegations he disputed.

The higher number is not entirely new. Federal health officials and some academic institutions tracking COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. have been using the higher tally for many months because of known gaps in the data Cuomo had been choosing to publicize.

But Hochul said it is vital to be fully transparent about the numbers.

``There's a lot of things that weren't happening and I'm going to make them happen,`` she said on MSNBC. ``Transparency will be the hallmark of my administration.''

Cuomo's lawyer Rita Glavin and his campaign staff did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Associated Press first reported in July on the large discrepancy between the figures publicized by the Cuomo administration and numbers the state was reporting to the CDC.

The count used by Cuomo in his news media briefings included only laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 deaths reported through a state system that collects data from hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities.

That meant the tally excluded people who died at home, in hospice, in prisons or at state-run homes for people with disabilities. It also excluded people who probably died of COVID-19 but never got a positive test to confirm the diagnosis.

``There are presumed and confirmed deaths. People should know both,`` Hochul said.

During the spring of 2020, when New York was the deadliest hot spot in the U.S., Cuomo emerged in the eyes of many Americans as a hero of the pandemic for his daily PowerPoint briefings and stern but reassuring language. He won an international Emmy and wrote a book on leadership in a crisis.

But Cuomo's critics had long charged that he was manipulating coronavirus statics to burnish his image. Months later, it turned out that his administration had minimized the death toll among nursing home resident by excluding several thousand who had succumbed after being transferred to hospitals.

Cuomo used those lower numbers last year to erroneously claim that New York was seeing a much smaller percentage of nursing home residents dying of COVID-19 than other states.

Federal prosecutors have been investigating his administration's handling of the data. The state Assembly Judiciary committee has also been investigating the matter as part of an impeachment probe and is weighing whether to include those findings in a report.

This week, in the wake of the sexual harassment scandal, Cuomo's Emmy was revoked. And the publisher of his book has said it will no longer print hardcover copies and will not come out with a paperback edition