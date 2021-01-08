New Monroe County COVID cases top 1,100; but it's also related to a reporting glitch

Monroe County is reporting a very large number of new COVID-19 cases in the data that was released on Friday, but it is related to a glitch in reporting through the state.

The Department of Public Health says there were 1,114 new cases. But the department says the new cases are a result of the state’s positive test reporting system being down for an extended period of time earlier this week.

During that time, the county was not receiving reports of cases, which caused those cases to be included in Friday’s report.

There were no new deaths, the total is 685 to date.

The 7-day rolling average of new cases is 600 new cases per day. The 7-day rolling average positivity rate for Monroe County is 9.8%.

905 people in the Finger Lakes Region are hospitalized, 149 of them are in ICU.

The percentage of total hospital beds available in the Finger Lakes region on a 7-day rolling average is 30%.

The percentage of ICU Beds available in the Finger Lakes region on a 7-day rolling average is 24%.

The Finger Lakes region has the highest percentage of COVID-19 patients in the hospital of any region in the state, and the 2nd highest COVID-19 positivity rate at 10.22%.

Here is the age breakdown of the latest cases: