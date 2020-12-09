New leadership at the Monroe County GOP

The Monroe County Republican Committee is getting new leadership. Bill Napier, who took over in the summer of 2019, says he has stepped aside but will still be involved with local GOP efforts and also will now be the Finger Lakes regional vice-chair with the New York State Republican Committee.

Bernie Iacovangelo has been named acting chairman for the county committee. Iacovangelo is an attorney who is also the co-founder and president of Faber Builders, and he heads up the Chili Republican Committee.

Even with a Democratic County Executive who’s been in office a year now, and some state legislative wins for Democrats in November, Iacovangelo says Republicans still have strength on the county and the local level.

“We still hold the majority in the Lej, number one. Number two, we have many of the towns that are Republican leadership and so I think the GOP is doing very well and I think that the future, looks very, very bright,” Iacovangelo said.

Napier pointed to the re-election of District Attorney Sandra Doorley, electing 6 Republican candidates to the NYS Supreme Court and the recent return of Webster Supervisor to the GOP as among accomplishments he’s proud of. Napier said that it is clear that challenges facing the party, especially during the pandemic, have given rise “to the need for a fresh approach and new leadership” at the county GOP.

Iacovangelo will serve as acting GOP chairman pending official confirmation which could happen at a county Republican convention in the next month or two.