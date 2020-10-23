New deputy executive police chief announced

Rochester Police announced a series of appointments to its command staff Thursday, including a new deputy executive chief. Andre Anderson will join the department as second-in-command behind new interim Chief Cynthia Herriott.

During an interview provided by the city of Rochester, Herriott said Anderson has experience overseeing SWAT teams, a homicide department, and other speciality units. Anderson was Interim Police Chief for the City of Ferguson, Missouri, during the protests and riots after the death of Michael Brown. He also spent 29 years with the Glendale, Arizona Police Department.

“I know his work ethic,” said Herriott. “I know his character- he’s a servant leader - and also his skillset. We compliment each other.”

Anderson said he took the job because of interim Chief Cynthia Herriott’s commitment to community policing.

“I have passion for caring about people and their needs and I think that this community is looking for that,” said Anderson.

The reorganization comes after former Police Chief La’Ron Singletary was fired in September, amid claims of a cover-up in the Daniel Prude case. Prude suffocated in police custody, dying a week later. Much of the department’s command staff accepted demotions or retired around the same time.

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren told city council in September that the interim chief should stay on until at least June. That’s when Warren is up for reelection.

The other appointments include: