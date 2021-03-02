New daily cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County drop to 99

Monroe County reported 99 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

According to Monroe County Commissioner of Public Health, Dr. Michael Mendoza, the last time the county was below 100 for daily new cases was November 3.

Mendoza tweeted that, “Let’s continue the progress – wear your masks, maintain physical distancing as much as possible, and get your vaccine as soon as it is available.”

In the data released on Tuesday there were no new deaths.

The 7-day rolling average of new cases is 139 new cases per day.

The 7-day rolling average positivity rate for Monroe County is 1.7%

187 people in the Finger Lakes Region are hospitalized, 58 of them are in ICU.

The percentage of total hospital beds available in the Finger Lakes region on a 7-day rolling average is 40%.

The percentage of ICU Beds available in the Finger Lakes region on a 7-day rolling average is 34%.

Here is the age breakdown of the latest COVID-19 cases in Monroe County: