National Women's Hall of Fame holds virtual induction this week

There will be an opportunity this week to learn more about 6 Black women who helped shape the nation.

That's as the National Women's Hall of Fame in Seneca Falls is launching a new virtual induction series in December, honoring women posthumously.

Induction Chair Sujatha Ramanujan said that inductees into the hall have traditionally been chosen by adjudication, and induction ceremonies were conducted before a live audience.

Ramanujan said that there is an entire rich history of women in this nation who have passed on who deserve to be recognized.

``We're going to make a concerted effort to recognize the women of minorities that need to be acknowledged, and we're also going to use this as an opportunity to educate, and request that the public nominate," Ramanujan said.

The first inductees include:

Mary Church Terrell, suffragist, civil rights activist.

Aretha Franklin, singer, activist.

Barbara Hillary, adventurer, nurse, climate change activist.

Barbara Rose Johns, activist, librarian.

Henrietta Lacks, medical research “revolutionizer”

Toni Morrison, author

Future inductees will include prominent Latinx, indigenous, Asian American and LGBTQ women.

The inaugural event will be co-hosted by Angela Davis, author, activist and scholar and Dr. Deborah Turner, president of League of Women voters and a board-certified OB-GYN.

Season 13’s America’s Got Talent contestant Amanda Mena will be the event’s musical guest, singing a medley of Aretha Franklin songs.

The first in the series of virtual inductions will be held December 10. Go to womenofthehall.org to register for the free event.