More details released on Hague St. incident where officer was shot and injured

Rochester Police are releasing more details about Tuesday’s shooting and wounding of a city police officer on Hague Street.

They have now identified that officer as Bryan Sheridan, a 14-year veteran of the department.

Authorities say that on Tuesday morning, Sheridan, and officer Daniel Watson were to 385 Hague Street for the report of a man outside the house with a gun who was trying to kick in the door. As the officers began to approach, 54 year old James Hunter of the city allegedly began firing at the cops.

Sheridan was shot in the head and upper body area as well as near his waist.

Both officers returned fire, but Hunter was not struck and ran away. He was located soon afterward hiding under some debris on Marlow Street.

Sheridan was released from the hospital earlier this week and is now at home, recovering from his injuries.

Hunter was taken to the hospital for treatment of a bit from the police dog and a broken leg he suffered while jumping over fences to get away. He was arraigned Thursday in his hospital room.

Police have now charged Hunter with crimes including attempted aggravated murder, menacing, burglary and criminal possession of a weapon.

Police say that the day before this week’s shooting, someone broke into that house at 385 Hague Street and stole some items. Hunter is accused of possessing property stolen in that Monday burglary on Hague Street.

He also faces charges in connection with an incident last year on Ambrose Street when he is accused of striking a city police officer with his car while trying to avoid arrest.