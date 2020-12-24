WXXI AM News

More than 11,000 local medical staff vaccinated, vaccine clinics continue through holidays.

By 1 hour ago

 


More than 9,000 medical staff with the University of Rochester Medical Center and 2,000 at Rochester Regional Health have been vaccinated for the coronavirus as of Thursday morning.

Vaccine clinics are continuing through the Christmas holiday for healthcare workers and long-term care residents.

Transportation worker Carlos Rosa of Rochester, left was the first of ten employees at the University of Rochester Medical Center to receive their first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, administered by nurse and director of employee health Laura Caruso, December 14, 2020
Credit UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER MEDICAL CENTER

  Dr. Robert Mayo, chief medical officer at Rochester Regional Health, said the initial deployment of vaccinations has been complicated. The vaccine delivery process is kept confidential, and hospitals are given at most a few days' notice before a shipment about how much of the vaccine they’ll receive and when. 

“That has created some challenges in letting people know ahead of time, coordinating all of the vaccine efforts,” said Mayo. “So for many of our employees receiving the vaccine in the first couple of clinics felt bumpy and a little erratic.”

Dr. Michael Apostokalos, chief medical officer at the University of Rochester Medical Center, says that sometimes a vaccine dose will go to someone whose risk is lower when someone else at higher priority for the vaccine is unavailable. 

He says while that can cause confusion, it’s intended to keep the vaccine from being wasted.

“We’re going to do our very best to assure that our community is fairly treated and gets the vaccine that they need and deserve,” Apostolakos said.

On Wednesday, Monroe County Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza urged people not to contact their primary care doctors about receiving a vaccine, as they will be informed when their time has come.

“Ultimately this work will lead to equitable and efficient distribution of the vaccine to everyone beginning with those most at risk of contracting the virus or suffering serious side effects from it,” said Mendoza.

Tags: 
Coronavirus
COVID-19
pfizer vaccine
vaccination

Related Content

Local healthcare officials urge people to avoid holiday gatherings as COVID-19 death toll climbs

By 21 hours ago
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Local healthcare officials are calling on everyone to avoid in-person holiday gatherings of more than one household.

Monroe County Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza said that coronavirus contact tracers have linked infection spread to holiday events like Christmas cookie decorating parties and wine dates among friends.

Monroe County COVID-19: another 576 cases, 19 more deaths

By 22 hours ago
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

The latest daily data from the Monroe County Department of Public Health shows another 576 cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday with 19 more deaths. These deaths occurred between Dec. 17 and Dec. 21

The total number of deaths is 507 so far this year.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 633 new cases per day.  The seven-day rolling average positivity rate for Monroe County is 8.7%.