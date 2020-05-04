Monroe County's latest coronavirus numbers: 19 new cases and 1 more death

Monroe County’s latest numbers on COVID-19 cases show fewer newly confirmed cases than has been seen in recent days.

The statistics released on Monday show that there were 19 new, confirmed cases of the virus over the last 24 hours, with one new death.

There are a total of 128 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Monroe County now, and 1,556 confirmed cases. Of those cases, 104 people are hospitalized, with 19 of them in the ICU on a ventilator.

A total of 894 people have recovered from isolation. That number includes both confirmed cases of the virus and those individuals presumed to have been positive for COVID-19.