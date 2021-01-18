Monroe County waits for additional vaccine doses to meet demand

Monroe County officials say they are expecting an allocation of 1,500 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine this week, which is enough to fulfill previously scheduled appointments of essential workers. Those vaccinations will take place at clinics at the County Fleet Center, and the Rochester Riverside Convention Center through Wednesday.

The Convention Center’s use as a vaccination location just began this week.

Any worker who has an existing appointment at the Fleet Center for later this week will be contacted by the county health department with updated information about their appointment. County Executive Adam Bello and Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza, say that at this time, they are not in a position to offer additional appointments until more vaccine becomes available.

The local officials say that per New York state’s directive, the county health department will continue to prioritize essential workers and will make additional appointments as supply permits.

The county says that they hope that additional supply becomes available as manufacturing and distribution increase.

There are other sites around the area where COVID-19 vaccines are being dispensed, including the state-run site at the Dome Arena in Henrietta. Area hospital systems, including URMC and Rochester Regional have also been holding vaccination clinics by appointment.

You can get more info about the Monroe County COVID-19 vaccination plan here.

You can get details about the New York state COVID-19 vaccinations here.