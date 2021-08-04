Monroe county surpasses 100 new COVID-19 cases; first time in months

On Wednesday the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 108 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. This is the first time the county has surpassed 100 daily cases since May 23.

“We are clearly and rapidly moving in the wrong direction,” said county public health commissioner, Dr. Michael Mendoza.

He said the pandemic is not over, and vaccination is the most effective tool in controlling its spread and reducing its harm. He urges everyone, regardless of vaccination status, to wear a mask in indoor public settings and social distance as much as possible.

About one-third of the new positive cases are people who are completely vaccinated. Even though those patients are far less likely to get seriously ill or die, Mendoza said they could still put vulnerable people at risk.

“We want to keep our businesses open. We want to fully reopen our schools in just a few short weeks. We want to keep socializing, celebrating and living our lives as we did before March of 2020,” Mendoza said.

He encourages all eligible and unvaccinated residents to talk to their most trusted healthcare provider if they have concerns. As of Wednesday, 62% of the county has received at least one vaccine dose.