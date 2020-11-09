Monroe County: slight decrease in new daily COVID-19 cases but rate still high

Monday’s coronavirus report from Monroe County showed a decrease in the daily number of cases in the county from the previous day.

The update reported 148 new confirmed cases of COVID-19; the seven-day rolling average is 158 new cases per day.

The county's Public Health Department says 40 of the new cases were reported by people in their 20s and 31 cases reported by people in their 30s.

There were no new deaths, keeping the total number of deaths at 307. The county says 129 people are hospitalized with coronavirus, with 22 in the ICU.

On Monday, New York state officials designated the city of Rochester and several Monroe County towns as a COVID-19 microcluster, a move that brings with it some restrictions as well as additional testing in schools. The areas were designated with a “yellow” status, the lowest classification.

The additional restrictions include: