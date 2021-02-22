Monroe County schedules more COVID vaccine appointments for eligible categories

The Monroe County Department of Public Health has received its Week 10 vaccine allocation, which was delayed last week.

Monday, the Health Department opened up a vaccine scheduling link specifically for Phase 1b essential workers who are eligible in Monroe County.

Appointments will be made available later in the week at the Rochester Riverside Convention Center.

The following is a general list of essential employees who will be eligible to sign up using this link. For more detailed descriptions of these categories, visit this link.

First responder or support staff for first responder agency

Corrections

P-12 school (public or non-public)

In-person college faculty and instructors

Employees or support staff of licensed, registered, approved or legally exempt group childcare settings

Licensed, registered, approved or legally exempt group childcare provider

Public transit

Public facing grocery store workers, including convenience store and bodega workers

Individual living in a homeless shelter where sleeping, bathing or eating accommodations must be shared with individuals and families who are not part of your household

Individual working (paid or unpaid) in a homeless shelter where sleeping, bathing or eating accommodations must be shared by individuals and families who are not part of the same household, in a position where there is potential for interaction with shelter residents.

The scheduling link above is separate from a scheduling link designated for individuals with comorbidities and underlying conditions, which is also posted on the Monroe County web site.

Individuals must self-attest to having a comorbidity or underlying condition that makes them eligible. No doctor’s note or other medical information is needed.

The following comorbidities and underlying conditions are eligible: